News

Alia Bhatt mourns Irrfan Khan's untimely demise

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Apr 2020 08:48 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood is mourning the demise of Irrfan Khan. The actor passed away today in Mumbai. His last rites took place in the afternoon. B-town stars took to their social media to express to mourn the demise of the star. Recently, Alia Bhatt shared a special post in memory of the actor.

She shared a monochrome picture of the actor and dropped a heart emoticon. Recently, Alia and other B-town divas came together to show support for their beloved star prior to the film’s release. It includes Alia, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday. They collectively featured in a social media campaign titled “Sharing love for #AngreziMedium.

The 53-years-old actor was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. He is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons – Babil and Ayan. His last film was Homi Adajania's 'Angrezi Medium'. The film starred Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Have a look at the actress' post.

Credits: TOI

