Alia Bhatt to play Sudha Murthy in her next project?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Oct 2019 07:42 PM

MUMBAI: Celebrated filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari recently grabbed the headlines after she announced her next project as a biopic on industrialist Narayana Murthy. The director is excited to make the movie and has titled it Murthy.

The movie will revolve around the inspiring life of the Infosys co-founder; it reported that Ashwiny is looking out for actors to play the lead in her upcoming directorial. As per media reports, she is considering Alia Bhatt.

Alia is still yet to give a nod to the movie, but if she does, her fans will be excited to see her in the role. Murthy will bring along with another challenging role for the actress, and given her on-screen performances, she does have the potential to do justice to the role of one of India’s most inspiring personalities.

past seven days