Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina could be staying at the same building in future, here’s why

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor has always made it to the headlines with his relationships, initially the actor with Deepika Padukone came to the limelight. However, the move to Katrina Kaif was quick. Although the latter relationship lasted for quite a long time, things didn’t work out. He is currently spending his life with Alia Bhatt and the couple soon plans to tie the knot!

It was amid the lockdown that Ranbir openly called Alia his ‘girlfriend.’ Not just that, the Brahmastra actor confessed that they were planning to get married. But it was the pandemic that spoilt all the plans. On the other hand, the couple is already looking forward to buying a house together.

Recently, paparazzi had clicked Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor house hunting in Bandra. It was Joy Legend in Bandra Pali Hill, a penthouse that the couple is contemplating purchasing. But interesting news that has popped up is that Katrina Kaif has her eyes on the same property as well.

Yes, you heard that right. Actually, it was Katrina Kaif who was amongst the firsts from B’Town to have checked out the place. Now if she ends up purchasing a flat, this could mean Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina could be staying at the same building in future.

However, a source close to Pinkvilla states Katrina may not be buying the house. “The chances of Katrina Kaif buying the house in the same building as Ranbir and Alia is minimal as Katrina ko itna invest nahi karna hai Mumbai ke apartment mein filhaal toh but you never know,” said the report.

While that may be unlikely, there still remain slight chances that Ranbir Kapoor could someday end up in the same elevator as Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

SOURCE – KOIMOI

