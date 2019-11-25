Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and others spotted at Armaan Jain's birthday bash

MUMBAI: Armaan Jain, who has been an assistant director for Student of the Year, Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, and many other films, belongs to the Kapoor family. His cousins Ranbir, Kareena, and Karisma are very well known in the industry.



The talented man celebrated his 29th birthday yesterday with Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, fiancé Anissa Malhotra, and Kiara Advani in attendance. Karisma Kapoor shared a few pictures from the same on social media. Have a look.



All in all, it looked like everyone had a great time at the bash. TellyChakkar wishes Armaan a very happy belated birthday and loads of success ahead!





