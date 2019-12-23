Alia Bhatt ranks number 8 on Forbes list of top 100 Indian celebs for 2019

MUMBAI: Forbes India has released the 'Forbes India Celebrity 100 List'. The Forbes list evaluated the Indian celebs based on their annual remuneration between October 1, 2018, and September 30, 2019 and also their star-status. Gully Boy and Kalank actress Alia Bhatt took a mega jump up from #12 in 2018 to #8 in 2019. She is followed by Sachin Tendulkar at #9 and Deepika Padukone at #10.

Forbes reports that this is the first time Alia and Deepika have made it to the top 10 on the list of 100 Indian celebs. India Celebrity 100 List is topped by cricketer Virat Kohli.

On work front, Alia will be seen in Bhansali's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Besides this, she will be seen in Brahmastra and Sadak 2. Looks like a busy and big 2020 for the 26 year old.