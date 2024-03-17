Alia Bhatt reveals what daughter Raha received as her first gift and it is her ‘favourite’

MUMBAI :Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples of b town. The duo never fail to make heads turn at any event, function or red carpet. The duo tied the knot in 2022 and the same year welcomed their adorable daughter Raha in November. The little one has been grabbing more headlines than her famous mom and dad herself.

Also Read-Wow! Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal gets 'A' certification

Recently at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations at Jamnagar, while almost all famous celebrities were there, so were Alia, Ranbir with baby Raha. The Gangubai Kathiyawadi actress has now shared adorable pictures with her daughter as the duo twin in printed green outfits. The little one stole the show completely. 

Alia revealed that during her stay at New York for MET Gala 2023, she received a dress as a gift for Raha by the brand that she is also the brand ambassador for. He said thought the dress was big for her at the time it is her favorite. 

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Animal Park, Ramayan and Brahmastra 2. Alia meanwhile will be seen in Jigra and Jee Le Zara.

Also Read-Must Read! Ranbir Kapoor on his father Rishi Kapoor’s passing, “I don’t think I have still understood the loss”

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-Pinkvilla 

 

 

 

 

