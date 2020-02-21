News

Alia Bhatt reveals what it takes to become an actress

21 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is a superstar and is currently ruling the world of Bollywood with her fabulous performances. The actress has been receiving back-to-back awards for her kick-ass performances in movies like Gully Boy and Raazi.

The actress has a massive fan following, and now we came across a video where you can see her rehearsing for the Hook Up Song from Student of the Year 2.

In the video, you can see the efforts needed in preparing a song before it is shot. Alia is nailing it, and it shows her dedication for her profession.

The video will make you shake your leg too!

On the work front, Alia won the best actress for Gully Boy and will soon be seen in movies like Brahmāstra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi’s biopic.

Check out Alia’s dancing video below.

