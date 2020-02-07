News

Alia Bhatt’s box office clash with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor averted!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Feb 2020 08:26 PM

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor will leave the box office clash for another day.

Director SS Rajamouli announced on Thursday that the release of his upcoming venture, ‘RRR’ has been postponed to January 8, 2021.

The team also issued a statement that read, 'Your love and support have made all our hard work and hectic schedules worthwhile!  We are working round the clock to give you a cinematic experience like never before. And with a huge worldwide release planned, we have had to postpone the date of release.'

The film that will see Alia sharing the screen with Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn was scheduled to release in July, but will now be delayed by a whole 6 months.

This delay has its perks as it would mean that Alia will not battle it out with her man Ranbir Kapoor at the box office.

Initially ‘RRR’ was set to release on July 30 which meant that it would have had to share the business with Ranbir’s ‘Shamshera’.

With the film now set for a January release, it remains to be seen if Ajay can work his magic for the second time and give Bollywood another hit in the second week of the new year.

‘Tanhaji: the Unsung Warrior’ released on January 10 and went on to become a huge hit, with collections nearing the 250-crore mark.

In 2018, Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ also worked wonders at the box office and went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year.

(SOURCE - TIMES OF INDIA)

Tags > Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal’s, Uri: The Surgical Strike, TellyChakkar,

