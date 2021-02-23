Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser to be out tomorrow on SLB’s Birthday

MUMBAI: The wait is finally over, Alia Bhatt’s much talked about movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali to have the teaser launched tomorrow on SLB’s birthday, the movie ever since it was announced created a huge buzz in the market and for obvious reasons, versatile actress Ali Bhatt to be seen with one of the brilliant minds SLB, and the fans all over are excited.

Sharing this news, trade analyst Taran Adarsh, captioned, “THE WAIT IS OVER... 'GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI' TEASER TOMORROW... The teaser of #GangubaiKathiawadi will be unveiled tomorrow [24 Feb 2021] on #SLB's birthday... #AliaBhatt and #SanjayLeelaBhansali collaborate for the first time... Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada”

Well, surely the wait for the movie was too long and it would be interesting to see the first-ever glimpse of the movie tomorrow.

On the work front, Alia is also a part of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, co-starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn. Her other big upcoming release is Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, where she shares screen space with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni.

