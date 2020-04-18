Alia Bhatt’s post workout selfie IMPRESSES Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular and adorable actresses. The diva, who is known for films like Gully Boy, Raazi and Highway, has a huge fan following.

The pretty actress is currently spending her time quite wisely during the lockdown with her loved ones. The actress has been cooking, reading, working out and doing lots more fun stuff, which she makes sure she updates fans with regularly. As Alia has been giving fans a sneak-peek into her quarantine routine, the actress recently took to her social media to share a post-workout selfie. With Alia sharing her picture, the actress manages to look super refreshing and bewitching.

On Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared a sexy post-workout selfie of her. In the picture, Alia managed to keep you hooked with her all tired but refreshing face after some rigorous workout. Alia is spotted dressed in an orange tank top and steals the show with her beauty as always. As the actress strikes a calm face pose after her intense workout routine, Alia’s wet hair and slight smile make your day much more special with her looking right at you.

Sharing the picture on social media, the Sadak 2 actress wrote, “Relying on those endorphins & my virtual workout partners to keep the spirit up @akansharanjankapoor @shaheenb @sohfitofficial.” In her picture post, Alia tagged her workout instructor, sister Shaheen Bhatt, and her bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. As Alia shared a super refreshing picture on the internet, she got a reply from her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh.

Take a look.

Alia’s mom Soni Razdan recently revealed that her daughter has been taking up an online course in writing as well.

Credits: SpotboyE.com