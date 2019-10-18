Alia Bhatt’s ‘priceless moments’ with her sister Pooja Bhatt

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has collaborated with his adorable daughters, Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt, for the film, Sadak 2. And now, he has shared a picture of his daughters along with an adorable caption.

Today, the ace filmmaker took to his Twitter handle to share a picture of his two girls together from the sets of Sadak 2. Beside the photo, he wrote, “My daughters make my existence sparkle ! ( On the ‘sets’ of SADAK 2 day 40 )’

Take a look below:

My daughters make my existence sparkle ! ( On the ‘sets’ of SADAK 2 day 40 ) pic.twitter.com/wD0T7Cy52V — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) October 18, 2019

Alia Bhatt, who acted in films like Student of the Year and Raazi, too shared the same picture with a caption that read, ‘priceless moments with the big sister.. ️ #sadak2 #sadak2diaries’

Check the post here: