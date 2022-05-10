Alia Bhatt says her baby 'relentlessly kicked' during her acceptance speech

Bollywood star and mum-to-be Alia Bhatt said that her "little one kicked" her "relentlessly" while she was giving an acceptance speech.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 10/05/2022 - 19:00
movie_image: 
Alia Bhatt says her baby 'relentlessly kicked' during her acceptance speech

MUMBAI: Bollywood star and mum-to-be Alia Bhatt said that her "little one kicked" her "relentlessly" while she was giving an acceptance speech.

Alia was honoured with the Time100 Impact award for her outstanding contribution to cinema. She wore a dusty shimmery cape gown as she accepted the award.

While giving her acceptance speech, Alia mentioned her "little one" and said: "I am immensely proud to be here tonight as a representative of my country. A country that has built both me and my career. India as a country has its core value as diversity above anything else and it's a song I hope to sing all over the world."

"Lastly, when it comes to making an impact. I hope I continue to do so in whatever way possible but for now, tonight, this award has genuinely made an impact on me and my little one who has relentlessly kicked me through the speech. Thank you so much, have a good night," she said.

On the acting front, Alia was last seen on screen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva'. She will next be seen in 'Heart Of Stone' and 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Source: IANS

 


 

Alia Bhatt mum-to-be Brahmastra Part One: Shiva Ranbir Kapoor TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 10/05/2022 - 19:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the BTS video of Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin as they shoot for a project
MUMBAI : Aly and Jasmine are one of the most loved couples on television, and the two look adorable together.Initially...
EXCLUSIVE! BALH 2 fame Maanya Singh opens up on her FITNESS routine, shares about her cheats days and much more, says, ''I prefer home-cooked food more than eating outside"
MUMBAI : Beautiful actress Maanya Singh is seen in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The diva plays the role of...
'Saif is looking more like Khilji, but not Raavan'
MUMBAI : The 1.46-minute teaser of the much-awaited film "Adipurush" was released at a mega event in Ayodhya on Sunday...
Exclusive! “I look forward to do vulnerable characters and keep challenging myself” - Udit Arora
MUMBAI : Udit Arora who was seen and loved in the web series Crash Course which had Annu Kapoor in the leading role, is...
Alia Bhatt says her baby 'relentlessly kicked' during her acceptance speech
MUMBAI: Bollywood star and mum-to-be Alia Bhatt said that her "little one kicked" her "relentlessly" while she was...
Sunny Leone on non-fiction shows: You have to be yourself, and that's challenging
MUMBAI : As Sunny Leone kicks off the new season of youth-based reality show 'Splitsvilla', the actress on why it is...
RECENT STORIES
Saif is looking more like Khilji, but not Raavan
'Saif is looking more like Khilji, but not Raavan'