Alia Bhatt trolled for Gangubai Kathiawadi look

17 Jan 2020 03:15 PM

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to reveal the look of her much-awaited film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. There’s been a lot of talk about the film ever since she announced her collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the same.

Earlier today, Alia shared two posters from her upcoming film. In one, Alia is seen sporting a big red bindi and a nose ring with dark kohl eyes.

There was nothing that worked with Alia Bhatt’s look that  the audience wanted to see, claim a few netizens.

Not only was the look underwhelming but it was surely disappointing to see Alia not play anything closer to her age.

With a mature character like Gangubai Kathiawadi, a gangster with a pistol under her sleeve, Alia just looks child-like, trying very hard to fit into the mould of a character in the posters released.

Have a look at what a few people said.

What is your take on the actress' look?

