Alia Bhatt trolled for Gangubai Kathiawadi look

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to reveal the look of her much-awaited film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. There’s been a lot of talk about the film ever since she announced her collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the same.

Earlier today, Alia shared two posters from her upcoming film. In one, Alia is seen sporting a big red bindi and a nose ring with dark kohl eyes.

There was nothing that worked with Alia Bhatt’s look that the audience wanted to see, claim a few netizens.

Not only was the look underwhelming but it was surely disappointing to see Alia not play anything closer to her age.

With a mature character like Gangubai Kathiawadi, a gangster with a pistol under her sleeve, Alia just looks child-like, trying very hard to fit into the mould of a character in the posters released.

Have a look at what a few people said.

This Gangubai looks more cute and not as dumb as #AliaBhatt ...#GangubaiKathiawadi pic.twitter.com/KPdCX2etse — Completely Sorted (@mayankm94847123) January 15, 2020

Ye bachhi ko kisne Bai ka role de Diya @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/wCqA9LlkZ4 — Mitul (@Mitul24375759) January 16, 2020

Aisa Kya kalank laga ki Bai banna pada @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/cwoHUgHrj8 — Pokemongoislife (@Pokemongoislif2) January 16, 2020

Bass abb ye he dekhna baaki reh gaya tha! @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/C8s4d592Cq — Fou Chimpanzee❗ (@Smoking_Chimp) January 16, 2020

What is your take on the actress' look?

Credits: India Forums