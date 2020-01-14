News

Alia Bhatt unveils ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ logo; announces first look to be out tomorrow

TellychakkarTeam
14 Jan 2020

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt has made her mark on Bollywood and became one the bankable stars of the industry. With her performance in Gully boy, Raazi, and Dulhania series she won many hearts and her work has forced the critics to praise her.

Amidst much hype and anticipation surrounding Alia Bhatt’s role in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, the actress has released an official motion poster and also revealed an exciting update about the film.

Taking to social media, Alia unveiled the logo of the film in the form of an animated clip. She also announced that the first look will be out tomorrow.

Apart from changing her body language and learning cuss words for her character, it is being touted that Alia will have no eye-catching costume, lip-syncing songs or dance in the movie. 

According to a report in a news portal, Alia's costumes would be limited to the kind of character she is playing and would be seen sporting minimalistic looks. The report also stated that she won't have a second chance while dubbing. Her dialogue delivery while shooting would be final. 

This will be the first time Alia Bhatt Bhatt will be seen collaborating with ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a film that is rumoured to also feature Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. Alia will play the role of one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams of Kamathipura brothel during the 1960s. 

Forced into prostitution into an early age, Gangubai became influential in the city, with notorious criminals serving as her clients.

Based on a chapter in Husain Zaidi's novel 'Mafia Queens Of Mumbai', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will be Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film after 'Padmaavat' which starred Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

