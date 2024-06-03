Alia Bhatt upcoming movies: Spy universe's untitled, Brahmastra 2, and others are movies the actress is set to impress the audience

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is one of the most well-known actresses from the world of Hindi movies. The actress stepped into the acting world with movies Student of the Year, Kapoor and Sons, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Gully Boy and many more.

Alia Bhatt is considered as one of the most talented actresses in the Hindi movie industry, therefore her fans go crazy over her performances.

Today morning, YRF CEO confirmed that Alia Bhatt is going to be a part of the Spy universe.

The audience is already excited as Alia is soon to be a part of YRF Spy Universe and it is said she is going to have a Standalone movie but that's not it. Here is a list of Alia Bhatt's upcoming movies. Take a look at the list below:

Jigra

Directed by Vasan Bala, the movie will be released on 27th September. The movie features Alia Bhatt along with Vegang Raina from The Archies. The movie wrapped up a while ago and Alia Bhatt had even posted about it on her Instagram profile. The movie is co-produced by Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar.

Love and War

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this movie will feature a pretty memorable cast. It's going to feature Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. It is said that Ranbir Kapoor will play a grey shade in the movie. The movie is set to be released on Christmas 2025.

Super Agents

This is going to be an Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer YRF spy universe movie. There is a possibility that this might be the spy movie that she is chosen to do. However, with the reports of doing a standalone movie, it'll be interesting to watch what happens ahead.

Brahmastra 2

Brahmastra part 1 was very entertaining and gave a unique visual experience to the audience. The audience was in love with Alia-Ranbir's chemistry and the second part of the movie is already in works. While a lot of details is yet to be revealed, it is said that the movie will be released by December 2026.

