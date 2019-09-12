News

Alia Bhatt visits beau Ranbir Kapoor's house to meet his parents

12 Sep 2019

MUMBAI: The hottest and adorable couple of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor never fail to give couple goals to their fans and followers. The duo fell in love with each other on-the-sets of their upcoming film, Brahmastra. They are often spotted on dinner dates, and they look cute together. The couple spends quality time not only with each other but also with each other’s family members.

Speaking about Alia, she shares a great bonding with Ranbir’s parents, and looks like she was there to visit Ranbir’s parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor as she was spotted alone outside Ranbir Kapoor’s residence. Rishi and Neetu returned to Mumbai only recently after their long stay in New York. The couple was there for almost a year for the veteran actor’s treatment. Now that they have returned, everyone is happy.

