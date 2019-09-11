News

Alia Bhatt wants to work in a biopic?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Sep 2019 09:01 PM

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood by working hard and showcasing her talent. She has acted in films like Gully Boy, Raazi, Highway and Student of the Year amongst others. The gorgeous actress has a huge fan following and millennials look up to her for inspiration. 

The actress has worked in various films, and now the latest reports suggest that Alia is currently scouting for a good biopic. Recently Mumbai Mirror reported that Alia deserves a biopic. A source reveals that the actress has put the word on the tinsel town street that she's looking for a good biopic and if anything comes her way she wouldn't mind saying yes.

Tags > Gully Boy, Raazi, Highway, Student Of The Year, source reveals, Bollywood,

