News

Alia Bhatt won’t lip sing and dance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jan 2020 08:10 PM

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. SLB movies is known for the music and dances, especially done by the actress, whether it was Pinga, Dola re, Dewaani etc, but for a change in this movie one won’t be seeing Alia singing and dancing which is new for a SLB movie.

As per sources Alia will be essaying the role of a gangster and will stay in character. Sanjay Bhansali has composed some earthy folk songs for Alia. But she won’t lip-sync them.

The songs will be played in the background. In that sense, this is Bhansali’s first realistic drama since Black. 

Tags > Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Pinga, Dola re, Dewaani, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs at the launch of a lounge

Celebs at the launch of a lounge
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
11 Jan 2020 04:58 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Pankhuri's message for Kaira, Sara's awkward moment, Himanshi chooses her BB13 winner, and more
Pankhuri's message for Kaira, Sara's... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days