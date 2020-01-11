Alia Bhatt won’t lip sing and dance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. SLB movies is known for the music and dances, especially done by the actress, whether it was Pinga, Dola re, Dewaani etc, but for a change in this movie one won’t be seeing Alia singing and dancing which is new for a SLB movie.



As per sources Alia will be essaying the role of a gangster and will stay in character. Sanjay Bhansali has composed some earthy folk songs for Alia. But she won’t lip-sync them.



The songs will be played in the background. In that sense, this is Bhansali’s first realistic drama since Black.