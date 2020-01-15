Alia Bhatt's look as Ganagubai Kathiawadi revealed

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is all set to impress her fans with her acting prowess in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Yesterday, the star took to her Instagram handle to drop the logo, and today we've got our hands on the first-look posters of the film featuring Alia.

In the first poster, we can see the young version of Gangubai aka Alia. She looks vulnerable, and at the same time, we can see depth in her eyes. She sports a blue blouse and a red skirt with plaited hair. She completes the look with a red bindi, small hoop earrings, and green bangles.

In the second poster, Alia looks like the ultimate mafia queen. Her dark kohled eyes and a big red bindi with a choker necklace, nose pin, and earrings show that she is here to rule.

Talking about her character, Alia will play the role of one of the most powerful, loved, and respected madams of a Kamathipura brothel during the 1960s. Forced into prostitution into an early age, Gangubai became influential in the city, with notorious criminals serving as her clients.

The film is based on a chapter in Husain Zaidi's novel titled 'Mafia Queens Of Mumbai'. This will be Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film after 'Padmaavat', which starred Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.