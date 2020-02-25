News

Alia on 'Friends' reunion: I may just pass out with joy

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Feb 2020 04:00 AM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt cannot keep her calm ever since she heard about the upcoming "Friends" Reunion. She says she might just pass out with joy!

The actress on Saturday afternoon took to Instagram and shared a post shared by "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston.

She wrote: "I think I may just pass out with joy."

"Friends" stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will be coming together for an untitled unscripted special to celebrate the long-running series, which went off air in 2004.

According to sources, the six stars will receive at least $2.5 million (approximately Rs 18 crore) per head, for starring in the special episode, reports variety.com.

The special, as well as all 236 episodes of "Friends", will be available upon the HBO Max streaming service's debut.

Although the sitcom aired its series finale over 15 years ago, third-party market researchers have said "Friends" was one of Netflix's most-watched shows.

Tags Alia Bhatt friends Jennifer Aniston Courteney Cox Lisa Kudrow Matt LeBlanc Matthew Perry David Schwimmer Netflix TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Abhijit Bhattacharya...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Celebs along with their kids at Nickelodeon WindMill Festival!

Celebs along with their kids at Nickelodeon...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the 'DOUGHNUT BUN' better?

Krystle
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the red and white checks better?

Niti Taylor
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here