Alia joins hands with Priyanka and Sonam to raise funds for relief efforts in Australia

MUMBAI: Over the last few months, the fires in Australia have burned over 11 million hectares of bush, forests and parks, affecting the health and lives of the people and the native wildlife. With hundreds of different species requiring immediate care and attention, actress and philanthropist Alia Bhatt together with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja have decided to share select pieces from their personal wardrobes, to raise funds and aid in the recovery and rehabilitation of the affected wildlife.

This joint wardrobe is available for sale through Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe (MiSu), Alia’s closet sharing initiative for charity. Earlier wardrobes have supported local initiatives such as the Liter of Light program, The Corbett Foundation, Kalote Animal Trust, Being Human – The Salman Khan Foundation and Salaam Bombay Foundation

When asked why she has chosen to focus on the relief efforts in Australia, Alia Bhatt said, “The bushfires were an ecological disaster and the effects can be seen well beyond Australia’s geographical limits. We’ve all watched the news and seen the images of the animals and birds, bruised and burnt, and it’s been heartbreaking. We might be thousands of miles away from Australia but it’s important for all of us to come together, to help the country rebuild and recover and to help give the wildlife a better chance at survival. I’m grateful to Priyanka and Sonam, for supporting the initiative, believing in the cause and opening their wardrobes to help, in our own small way, raise funds for the affected wildlife.’

Speaking about the collaboration, Priyanka Chopra Jonas said, ‘I’m happy to participate in this initiative that is working towards supporting the rehabilitation of animals in Australia. We must keep finding ways to come together in support of this global tragedy. The long road to rebuilding begins now - Australia has identified 113 animal species that will need urgent help and this Misu wardrobe is one such initiative towards the cause.’

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja added, ‘ Over the last few months, unprecedented bushfires in Australia have turned forests into ashes, destroyed the habitat of the native wildlife and have brought some species closer to extinction. Many organizations are working tirelessly on the ground to rescue and rehabilitate the birds and animals - sharing my wardrobe through MiSu is another small way in which I can continue to support their efforts.’

The sale goes live today i.e on 2nd March 2020