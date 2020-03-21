News

Alia puts an end to break up rumour with Ranbir Kapoor

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Mar 2020 04:03 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has finally put an end to all rumours about her break up with Ranbir Kapoor through a photograph on social media.

She shared a photograph of herself looking at the sunset while standing her balcony. But it was her caption that grabbed all the attention

"Stay home and... watch the sunset... #stayhomestaysafe... P.S - credit to my all time fav photographer RK," she captioned the image.

Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt commented: "So he only takes bad pictures of the rest of us then."

Ranbir's mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor posted a heart emoji on the image.

Alia and Ranbir will together be seen in the upcoming film "Brahmastra", directed by Ayan Mukerji.

(SOURCE : IANS) 

 

Tags Bollywood Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Shaheen Bhatt Neetu Kapoor Brahmastra Ayan Mukerji TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Mother-daughter duo Hema Malini and Esha Deol on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here