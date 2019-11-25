Alia-Ranbir’s Brahmastra Not a Secret Anymore! Plot Details Revealed that will leave you Excited!

MUMBAI: Ayan Mukerjee’s Brahmastra is one film that we have been waiting for ever since it was announced. It is a fantasy adventure film and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna.



Produced by Karan Johar, Brahmastra, the first film in a planned trilogy, is one of his most ambitious projects. The film went on floors in 2018, but not much was known about the storyline, which led to a growing curiosity among fans.



However, the wait is over as the film’s plot remains no secret anymore. Brahmastra is the story of Shiva (played by Ranbir Kapoor), a reluctant hero who embarks on an unexpected journey of self-discovery and love. Besides, Alia as Isha plays his love interest in the film and Amitabh Bachchan plays Shiva’s guru. It was recently revealed that Nagarjuna will be seen in a special role of an archaeologist, who is on a mission of restoring an ancient temple in Varanasi.



Bollywood Hungama mentions that the basic plot of the film revolves around the most powerful weapon of God called Brahmastra. The film also stars Mouni Roy and Saurav Gurjar as antagonists and even their character is on a hunt for the most powerful weapon.



Apart from this, the film will mark the first on-screen appearance of love birds Alia and Ranbir.



Credits: India Forum