Alia talks about performing live after 4 years for awards event

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt talked about her live performance during an award ceremony after four years, and shared that though she was a bit nervous, love and energy of crowd made it little easier for her.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/19/2023 - 08:45
movie_image: 
4 years for awards event

MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt talked about her live performance during an award ceremony after four years, and shared that though she was a bit nervous, love and energy of crowd made it little easier for her.

Alia, who is known for her films like 'Student of the Year', 'Highway', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva', recently performed on the songs such as 'Kesariya', 'Nacho Nacho' and 'Dholida'.

Alia, who made the entry to the award ceremony dancing on the top of a truck, mesmerised everyone with her dance moves.

She said: "I am performing almost after four plus years actually. And coincidently, the last time I performed was at the Zee Cine Awards itself, so it's like coming back home. I was quite nervous as I was doing a stage act after a very long time, but the love and energy from the crowd made it a little easier for me."

Alia married Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022, and in November the couple was blessed with a baby girl whom they named Raha.

Apart from Alia, Rashmika Mandanna also performed during Zee Cine Awards 2023 on popular tracks like 'Srivalli', 'Mind Block', 'Ranjithame', and 'Saami Saami'.

Zee Cine Awards will air on Zee TV on March 18.

SOURCE-IANS

Bollywood Alia Bhatt Student Of The Year Highway Gangubai Kathiawadi' Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/19/2023 - 08:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Every girl will relate to my character in 'Hunter - Tootega Nahi Todega': Esha Deol
MUMBAI :Bollywood actress Esha Deol while talking about playing a freelance journalist in the web series 'Hunter -...
Vikrant Massey did not anticipate Sara to be a 'receptive' actor
MUMBAI : Actor Vikrant Massey, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming film 'Gaslight', shared that...
'She brings so much class': Jatin Goswami on Sharmila Tagore in 'Gulmohar'
MUMBAI :Actor Jatin Goswami, who is known for his work in 'The Great Indian Murder', 'Delhi Crime 2', and others,...
Riya Sharma: My character in 'Dhruv Tara' faces every challenge with courage
MUMBAI : TV actress Riya Sharma, who is currently seen playing the role of a 17th-century princess, Tara in the show '...
'Very soon will see you at Yash Raj recording studio': Rani Mukerji tells 'Indian Idol 13' contestant
MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji, who will be seen as a celebrity guest on the singing reality show, 'Indian...
Recent Stories
Esha Deol
Every girl will relate to my character in 'Hunter - Tootega Nahi Todega': Esha Deol

Latest Video

Related Stories
Esha Deol
Every girl will relate to my character in 'Hunter - Tootega Nahi Todega': Esha Deol
Bollywood actresses
Stunning! Bollywood actresses in their 40s who can give younger heroines a run for their money
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana is a selenophile, loves burning midnight oil
Swapnil Joshi says, “There’s nothing stopping me from doing a Hindi film” – Exclusive
Swapnil Joshi says, “There’s nothing stopping me from doing a Hindi film” – Exclusive
My only aim in life is to kill Salman Khan he is the most arrogant actor says Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
My only aim in life is to kill Salman Khan he is the most arrogant actor says Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Shocking! Nupur Sanon made a shocking Revelation about her sister Kriti Sanon and Prabhas's relationship
Shocking! Nupur Sanon made a shocking Revelation about her sister Kriti Sanon and Prabhas's relationship