Alia, Zoya Akhtar among celebs at premiere of Kiara's film

MUMABI: Makers of the Netflix film "Guilty" hosted a premiere of their film here. The guest list included Alia Bhatt, besides the film's cast members Kiara Advani, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Taher Shabbir.

Alia, along with sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan, was there to show support to her childhood friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor.

Celebrities like Zoya Akhtar, Rinku Rajguru, Makrand Deshpande, Athiya Shetty, Vaani Kapoor, Gauhar Khan and Shashank Khaitan also attended premier of the film.

Alvira Khan-Agnihotri, Aditya Seal, Pragya Yadav-Kapoor, Nitya Mehra, Patralekhaa and Karan Tacker were also spotted at the launch of the film.

The film's director Ruchi Narain, and producer and CEO of Dharma Productions Apoorva Mehta, were also spotted at the event.

Also on the guest list were Akansha's sister Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and Gurfateh's sister Mehreen Pirzadaa.

"Guilty" is written by Narain, Kanika Dhillon and Atika Chohan. The film follows the story of a songwriter whose boyfriend is accused of rape.

The film is the first production venture of Dharmatic, the digital arm of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

It is slated to release on March 6.

