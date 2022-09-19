Aliya Hamidi clears air over her being a part of Aashiqui 3, gets related to the romantic franchise in this way. Read on!

MUMBAI: Actor and social media influencer Aliya Hamidi, who soon hit headlines for making her bollywood debut with Anurag Basu’s directorial Aashiqui 3 finally lets the elephant out of the room.

Aliya, will be making her bollywood debut not with Aashiqui 3, but with Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy’s movie  ‘Pyaar Ho Gaya’. The shooting for the same will start next month, with Hamidi playing a female lead in this film which will be a theatrical release. 

Clarifying the news Aliya stated, “As much as I would love to be a part of Aashiqui franchise and work with Anurag Sir, Kartik Aaryan. I am making my bollywood debut not with Aashiqui 3 but with Pyaar Ho Gaya. Call it fate that Pyaar Ho Gaya is produced by Rahul Roy who was in Aashiqui movie and I’m grateful and thankful to him for this opportunity and hopefully I get to be a part of this dreamy franchise someday, but for now I can’t wait for my fans reaction to watch me on big screens. So yeah.. fingers crossed”

Aliya, recently shared the screen space with Arjun Bijlani, in a romantic track ‘Noor hi Noor’ which is ruling the music charts. She will be seen making her bollywood debut with Rahul Roy’s production ‘Pyaar Ho Gaya’.

