All fun and spilling the beans, Shraddha Kapoor plays ”What’s on your phone?” and we’re loving it

MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor recently graced the cover of a leading magazine and every bit of it, we loved! The actress had an amazing 2019 with movies like Saaho and Chhichhore and received immense appreciation from the industry and critics alike. Starting the year with a bang already, Shraddha was the CoverGirl for a leading magazine as well. Spilling some beans on what’s on her phone- here’s what Shraddha had to tell!

Shraddha Kapoor recently played a fun activity with a leading magazine where she answers the various fun questions about what's on her phone. It surely is a fun activity and also gives us more insight into Shraddha's life. The magazine took to their social media and shared, "What's On My Phone With Shraddha Kapoor. Wondering what's on this bubbly star's phone? From her favorite picture to the number of family groups she is a part of, tune in to know what's on @shraddhakapoor's phone!"

Shraddha Kapoor has a lot of serving on the plate when it comes to the number of characters the actress has given on-screen and never fails to wow the audience with her amazing performances. With her vibrant personality and bubbly persona, the fans totally got a treat with this fun video!

Shraddha is one of the most versatile actresses and can easily pull off roles easily and always puts her heart and soul into it. Proving her acting mettle with movies like Saaho, Chhichhore, and Street dancer 3D, Shraddha is heading towards the release of yet another power-packed movie “Baaghi 3” alongside Tiger Shroff. She will be seen in a completely different avatar and fans are already counting days to watch their favorite star in action.