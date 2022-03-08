MUMBAI: “All my cousins, neighbours and friends have also done it,” says Pranitha Subhash as she breaks silence after she was slammed over a post where she is sitting at her husband’s feet

Also read: MUST READ! 'It is like I have gotten another job' - says Amitabh Bachchan on the beginning of the 14th installment of Kaun Banega Crorepati

Actress Pranitha Subhash recently posted a picture on Instagram where she is carrying on a ritual and is sitting at her husband’s feet. She is receiving a lot of backlash for promoting patriarchy. The actress was performing the Bheemana Amavasya rituals and this happens to be a typical puja for the long life of her husband and other males of the family.

The post shows the actress by her husband’s feet, wherein his feet are kept in a metal utensil, filled with some flowers. The actress is wearing a light pink salwar kameez for the occasion while her husband Nitin Raju is seen in pants and an olive green t-shirt.

This didn’t sit well with a section of people on the internet who deemed this tradition to be misogynistic in nature. Pranitha has finally opened up on the same and shared that it has to be her choice if she wants to follow a certain ritual.

She told another news portal, “just because I am actor and the field is known for its glamour, does not mean that I cannot follow a ritual that I have grown up watching and completely believe in. All my cousins, neighbours and friends have also done it. I did the puja last year too when I was newly married, but hadn’t shared the picture then.”

She talked about how she is a traditional girl and loves the rituals and values at its core. She is a firm believer of the Sanatana Dharma which embraces one and all and is a firm believer of that.

Also read: Emotional! Shamita Shetty pens down a cryptic post amid breakup with Raqesh Bapat

Credits: Freepress Journal