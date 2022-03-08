“All my cousins, neighbours and friends have also done it,” says Pranitha Subhash as she breaks silence after she was slammed over a post where she is sitting at her husband’s feet

She talked about how she is a traditional girl and loves the rituals and values at its core. She is a firm believer of the Sanatana Dharma which embraces one and all and is a firm believer of that.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 23:00
movie_image: 
“All my cousins, neighbours and friends have also done it,” says Pranitha Subhash as she breaks silence after she was slammed ov

MUMBAI: “All my cousins, neighbours and friends have also done it,” says Pranitha Subhash as she breaks silence after she was slammed over a post where she is sitting at her husband’s feet

Also read: MUST READ! 'It is like I have gotten another job' - says Amitabh Bachchan on the beginning of the 14th installment of Kaun Banega Crorepati

Actress Pranitha Subhash recently posted a picture on Instagram where she is carrying on a ritual and is sitting at her husband’s feet. She is receiving a lot of backlash for promoting patriarchy. The actress was performing the Bheemana Amavasya rituals and this happens to be a typical puja for the long life of her husband and other males of the family.

The post shows the actress by her husband’s feet, wherein his feet are kept in a metal utensil, filled with some flowers. The actress is wearing a light pink salwar kameez for the occasion while her husband Nitin Raju is seen in pants and an olive green t-shirt.

This didn’t sit well with a section of people on the internet who deemed this tradition to be misogynistic in nature. Pranitha has finally opened up on the same and shared that it has to be her choice if she wants to follow a certain ritual.

She told another news portal, “just because I am actor and the field is known for its glamour, does not mean that I cannot follow a ritual that I have grown up watching and completely believe in. All my cousins, neighbours and friends have also done it. I did the puja last year too when I was newly married, but hadn’t shared the picture then.”

She talked about how she is a traditional girl and loves the rituals and values at its core. She is a firm believer of the Sanatana Dharma which embraces one and all and is a firm believer of that.

Also read: Emotional! Shamita Shetty pens down a cryptic post amid breakup with Raqesh Bapat

Credits: Freepress Journal

Pranitha Subhash Shilpa Shetty Netizens Slamming TellyChakkar Hungama 2 Shamita Shetty Jawed Jaffrey Paresh Rawal Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 23:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
“All my cousins, neighbours and friends have also done it,” says Pranitha Subhash as she breaks silence after she was slammed over a post where she is sitting at her husband’s feet
MUMBAI: “All my cousins, neighbours and friends have also done it,” says Pranitha Subhash as she breaks silence after...
Wow! It's raining cakes for Abrar Qazi as his birthday is being celebrated on the sets of Yeh Hai Chahatein
MUMBAI: Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi have become household names for Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Chahatein.  The show...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Evil! Pakhi crushes Sai’s happiness with a refusal
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Oh No! Everyone’s busy with the wedding, Asur plans something big
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
MUST READ! 'It is like I have gotten another job' - says Amitabh Bachchan on the beginning of the 14th installment of Kaun Banega Crorepati
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly- world.  Also read:...
Hot and Sexy! Karishma Tanna will leave you awestruck in these sexy Bralettes and Bikinis
MUMBAI: Karishma Tanna is a well-known and brilliant actress in the entertainment industry. Over the years, the diva...
Recent Stories
“All my cousins, neighbours and friends have also done it,” says Pranitha Subhash as she breaks silence after she was slammed ov
“All my cousins, neighbours and friends have also done it,” says Pranitha Subhash as she breaks silence after she was slammed over a post where she is sitting at her husband’s feet
Latest Video