"All of them have their own special skill sets" shares Disha Patani on working with younger and experienced actors

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Nov 2019 09:27 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Disha Patani has always played different roles with different actors. Whether it is 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' or 'Bharat', she has always done justice to her characters.

She has worked with a variety of actors and in a recent interview, she was asked if there is a difference while working with a younger actor or a veteran actor, Disha shared, "An actor is an actor, irrespective of their age, and every one of them is unique. All of them have their own special skill sets".

Disha is swamped with back to back projects in her kitty. She shared her first look from the sets of Ekta Kapoor's 'KTina' where she is joining hands which are full of rings and good luck bracelets has already surprised the audience.

The actress has taken the internet by storm with her latest and big announcement about working with Salman Khan in Radhe and even shared pictures from the Muhrat Pooja where she looks as gorgeous as ever.

Disha is already at the peak of her career as the actress is juggling with backs to back films. She will next be seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapoor and then 'KTina' followed by 'Radhe.'

