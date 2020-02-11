Is all well between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt?

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have moved on from their film ‘Brahmastra’ to their respective different films. While the actress is shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Ranbir has moved on to work on his action entertainer.

According to a source, both the stars are shooting at the same film studio on different sets, but are avoiding meeting each other. While the couple set tongues wagging with their off-screen romance, the report quoted a source as stating that the couple is behaving professionally with each busy working on different ventures.

From attending Armaan Jain’s wedding celebration to making an appearance at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Christmas bash – Ranbir and Alia have been making a whole lot of couple appearances.

Recently there were rumours that Alia and Ranbir are planning to tie the knot in December this year, soon after the release of ‘Brahmastra’.

The couple also travelled together to Delhi, when Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the hospital. A video of Ranbir, Alia, and Neetu also surfaced on the internet.

SOURCE – TIMES OF INDIA