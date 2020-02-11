News

Is all well between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Feb 2020 07:26 PM

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have moved on from their film ‘Brahmastra’ to their respective different films. While the actress is shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Ranbir has moved on to work on his action entertainer.

According to a source, both the stars are shooting at the same film studio on different sets, but are avoiding meeting each other. While the couple set tongues wagging with their off-screen romance, the report quoted a source as stating that the couple is behaving professionally with each busy working on different ventures.

From attending Armaan Jain’s wedding celebration to making an appearance at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Christmas bash – Ranbir and Alia have been making a whole lot of couple appearances.

Recently there were rumours that Alia and Ranbir are planning to tie the knot in December this year, soon after the release of ‘Brahmastra’.

The couple also travelled together to Delhi, when Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the hospital. A video of Ranbir, Alia, and Neetu also surfaced on the internet.

SOURCE – TIMES OF INDIA

 

Tags Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Brahmastra Sanjay Leela Bhansali Gangubai Kathiawadi Kareena Kapoor Khan Rishi Kapoor TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Celebs at the launch of celebrity app...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Shubh Mangal Zada Saavdhan on The Kapil Sharma Show

Shubh Mangal Zada Saavdhan on The Kapil Sharma...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here