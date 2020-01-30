”Allowing the children to interact and participate’, Katrina Kaif has the sweetest thing to say about Picture Paathshala

MUMBAI: Picture Paathshala recently organized an event to thank Salman Khan's Being Human Foundation and Book A Smile for supporting them with their initiative. Present at the event were Katrina Kaif, Alvira and Atul Agnihotri, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sunil Grover who marked their presence and actress Katrina Kaif spoke her heart for the great initiative that Picture Paathshala is!

"It is incredible! It is really very special to be able to do something like this but in a fun way as well. And, in a way which is allowing the children to interact and participate and decide on what it is that they want to say, want to talk about”, said Katrina Kaif on the significance of an initiative like PPL and how it helps in the holistic growth of children who receive the knowledge of media studies along with its aim of community service.

Picture Paathshala (PPL) is India’s largest producer of “Content Made By Kids”... “To Support Children Cinema For Change”, with 200 short films produced in five years that have been screened across 47 International Film Festivals.

Co-founders, mentor-student duo of Shweta Parekh and Ayaan Agnihotri left the entire crowd emotional at the event and everyone was extremely proud of how they are working so hard to make the future brighter for the children.

Cinema School In A Sandook has reached out to Cherivali village Raigadh, Pinguli Village Sindhudurg, Raisar village in Bikaner, Dandi Village Navsariwiand last village of India Turtuk in Ladakh and preparing for their next workshops in Jaisalmer, Assam, Bengal, and Kanyakumari.

In-order to self fund their projects Picture Paathshala has also started various programs for international Schools that combine Media Studies and community Service, connecting India to Bharat. The projects are namely Screen Savari, ImpacTours and Youth Press.