Allu Arjun approached for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Yash and Rishab Shetty’s pictures go viral, and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day

MUMBAI : It’s the first day of the week, and you might be busy with a lot of work. Many times it happens that because of work you miss important news and updates from the entertainment industry. But, don’t worry as TellyChakkar is here with the round-up of what all happened in the entertainment world today.

Below is all the trending entertainment news of the day…

Allu Arjun approached for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan?

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan is one of the most awaited films of the year. Well, a recent report about the movie has made everyone more excited about the movie. According to reports, Allu Arjun has been approached to do a cameo in Jawan.

Yash and Rishab Shetty’s pictures with Prime Minister Narendra Modi go viral

Kannada stars Yash and Rishab Shetty met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and their pictures have gone viral on social media. While sharing the pictures, Shetty posted on Instagram, “Inspiring meeting PM @narendramodi ಅವರು as we discussed role of Entertainment industry in shaping New India and Progressive Karnataka. Proud to contribute towards #BuildingABetterIndia Your visionary leadership inspires us & your encouragement means the world to us..” Check out the post below…

Logo of Zee5’s upcoming show Taj unveiled

Naseerudin Shah, Aditi Rao Hydari, Dharmendra, Rahul Bose, and more actors will be seen in Zee5’s next show titled Taj. Today, the logo of the web series has been unveiled. Check it out below…

Inside videos and pictures from Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Mumbai wedding reception go viral

After the wedding in Jaisalmer, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani flew down to Delhi for a reception and yesterday, a wedding reception was organised at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai. The inside pictures and videos from the wedding have gone viral on social media.

Akshay Kumar pens a heartfelt note for Tiger Shroff

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be seen together on the big screens in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which is slated to release on Christmas this year. Today, Akshay shared a video on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt note for Tiger.



