Allu Arjun, family in Udaipur to attend Niharika Konidela's wedding

MUMBAI: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun along with his family are in Udaipur to attend the wedding of actress Niharika Konidela.



Arjun posted a string of pictures on his Instagram before boarding the plane with his family.



"Flying together as a family after years . N&C Wedding celebrations begin ... #allufamily," he captioned the image, before talking off earlier in the day.



He shared a picture on board his chartered flight, too, where he is seen playing with his son. "Naughtiest of all," he wrote.



"Allu Diva" he wrote as caption for a picture of his daughter. He also shared a picture of his wife Sneha and called her a "cutie".



Niharika, daughter of producer Nagendra Babu and is the niece of southern superstars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, is all set to tie the knot with her beau with beau Chaitanya Jv.



She has worked in films like "Oka Manasu", "Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren", "Happy Wedding" and "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy".



Chaitanya reportedly works at an MNC in Hyderabad