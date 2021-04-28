Allu Arjun tested covid positive

MUMBAI: Increase in covid cases is the big fear in current time over the time we have seen cases are increasing and this has impact heavily on different sectors and businesses Bollywood has also face the same issue we have seen many big celebrities are getting tested positive for coronavirus.

Today South superstar Allu Arjun positive for coronavirus. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared this information with his fans.

Sharing, this information, the actor said he has self-isolated himself at home and requested everyone to stay safe, he wrote "Hello everyone, I have tested positive for covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols," the actor wrote in his post and added: "I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. Stay home, stay safe, and get vaccinated when you get the chance, I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine."

Well we do wish for the speedy recovery of the actor.

Currently Allu Arjun is getting all the love from the fans, upon the release of Salman Khan song Seeti Maar from movie Radhe.

