“Always dressed cheap” Disha Patani gets trolled for her dressing for a party

Actress Disha Patani is getting some unhealthy comments with regards to her latest outfit, here are the comments
MUMBAI :Disha Patani has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her contribution, she is indeed one of the major head turners coming from Bollywood who is known for defining hotness and pictures which are floating all over the internet are setting the internet on fire. No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress as she defines some major fitness and fashion goals.
 

Having said that this latest video of the actress Disha Patani is grabbing the attention of the fans as she is looking supremely hot in the red outfit, the actress was seen leaving after an event, the fans are not keeping calm and are showering all the love towards the actress. Having said that, there are people who are trolling the actress for her revealing outfit.

Check out the comments below


As we can see these comments many people are saying that this is a very cheap dressing of the actress, whereas many people are saying that this is not at all an appropriate dress for any public appearance, many people are saying that why she walking half naked also few people are saying that wearing less and revealing clothes does not mean you are looking hot.

What are your views on these comments coming from the netizens for actress Disha Patani  and how you liked her dressing for the event, do let us know in the comment section below.


