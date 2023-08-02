“Always dressed cheap” - Disha Patani gets trolled for her outfit at a party

Actress Disha Patani is getting some unhealthy comments regarding her latest outfit. Check out the comments.
“Always dressed cheap” Disha Patani gets trolled for her dressing for a party

MUMBAI :Disha Patani has been grabbing the attention of the fans over time with her acting contribution. She is definitely one of the major head turners coming from the Bollywood industry who is known to define hotness, and the pictures that are floating all over the internet are setting the internet on fire. No doubt, it is always a treat to watch the actress as she defines some major fitness and fashion goals.


Having said that, this latest video of the actress is grabbing the attention of the fans. She is looking extremely hot in the red outfit. She was seen leaving after an event. Fans are not able to stay calm but are showering lots of love towards the actress. Having said that, there are some people who are trolling the actress for her revealing outfit.
 

Check out the comments below

As we can see in these comments, many people are saying that this is a very cheap dressing for the actress to wear. Whereas many people are saying that this is not at all an appropriate dress for any public appearance. Many people are also saying that ‘why is she walking around half naked?’ Few others are saying that wearing less and revealing clothes does not mean you are looking hot.

What are your views on these comments coming from the netizens for actress Disha Patani? How did you like her outfit for the event? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Disha Patani DISHA PATANI TROLL DISHA PATANI FANS BOLLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLL Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
