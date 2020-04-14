Always giving us groovy chartbusters, checkout THIS list of Jacqueline Fernandez's songs on top of our playlists!

MUMBAI: Jacq of hearts, Jacqueline Fernandez has always enchanted the audience with her performances on-screen. The actress is also known for her chart-bursting hit songs which she makes an appearance in. She totally takes the limelight on herself in those songs. Recently, the actress also sung in one of the chart busting hit songs which struck the audience by awe and Genda Phool is totally making us groove!

Let’s reminisce the list of hit songs Jacqueline made an appearance in and a list that rules over as out top numbers of the playlist:

1.) Dhanno- “Aapka Kya Hoga Janabe Ali”

Jacqueline made a dance appearance in a song in the movie, Housefull. She had a sizzling and blazing dance performance in the song. Her scintillating performance created quite a stir among the audience. Most of the audience surely went like "Oh damn" watching her!

2.) Chittiyan Kalaiyaan

This song was featured in the movie, Roy. Jacqueline's performance in this song totally lit the screens. She made a babydoll appearance for this song and completely stole the audience's hearts. The actress had a positive chic vibe about herself in this song and we cannot get enough of this song!

3.) Makhna

The groovy and enchanting track, Makhna was featured in the movie Drive. This song has a joyful and enjoy-your-life vibe about itself. We can see Jacqueline doing the same in most of the video alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. This song has a very adorable and endearing video. For our travel diaries and chilling with friends, this totally is the first pick!

4.) Lat Lag Gayee

Jacqueline Fernadez had an enthralling performance, alongside Saif Ali Khan in this song. Lat Lag Gayee was featured in the film Race 2. Jacqueline grasped the audience and the viewers with her steamy performance on-screen.

5.) Heeriye

Heeriye featured Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. This track was used in the movie Race 3. Jacqueline is seen with some staggering moves on a pole. Her performance alongside Salman Khan really took our breath away.

6.) Ek Do Teen

Ek Do Teen was featured in the action-packed movie Baaghi 2. The song is a remake of the original song Ek Do Teen from the year 1988 in the movie Tezaab. This song featured Tiger Shroff too. Jacqueline had some energy-packed moves in the song.

7) Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12

The super hit song featured Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Taapsee Pannu in the movie Judwaa 2 which was the remake of the original Judwaa from 1997. This song is the remake of the original Tan Tana Tan Tan Tan Tara.. Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 which featured alman Khan, Karishma Kapoor and Rambha in the original Judwaa film.

8) Jumme Ki Raat

This song was the most groovy and heart throb number of the year. It featured Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez starring in the movie Kick. Needless to say that this song gave the audience quite the kick! Jacqueline had a nerdy avatar in the music video initially but later on in the video she completely took the center of the stage and gave us a Jaw-dropping performance.

9.) Genda Phool

Genda Phool marks Jacqueline's most recent festive release. This song is special as Jacqueline has sung in Bengali in this song. She mesmerized all of the audience with her Bengali Beauty appearance in the song and her voice, alike. The actress was seen in a scorching Bengali avatar, wearing a saree in this Holi special number.

Bollywood's miss sunshine Jacqueline Fernandez has lit up the screens every time she has made an appearance, whether it be in a song or in a role in a movie. The above mentioned songs gained immense popularity because of Jacqueline's blazing appearances and flaming moves in them. They topped the charts and were on the playlist of most deejays and US!

On the work forefront, Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to be seen next in Mrs. Serial Killer and venturing in the OTT platforms which is proof of how she is constantly experimenting and bringing different variety of characters and content to her audience