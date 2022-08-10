Amala Paul, Nayanthara and many more South actresses who are all set for their Bollywood debut

MUMBAI:Last year, Rashmika Mandanna was the famous face from the South film industry who made her Bollywood debut with the movie Goodbye. While the movie received positive reviews, it had failed to make a mark at the box office.

Now, this year, many South actresses are set for their Bollywood debut. Check out the list below.

Nayanthara

The Lady Superstar of the South film industry, Nayanthara, is all set to make her Bollywood debut this year. She will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, and everyone is eagerly waiting to watch Nayanthara in a Hindi film.



Amala Paul

Amala Paul has worked in many South films, and now, she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn starrer Bholaa. A few days ago, a song featuring the actress was released and it has received a good response.

Priya Prakash Varrier

Remember Priya Prakash Varrier, the wink girl who had gone viral a few years ago? Well, she is a popular face in South, and now, she is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Yaariyan 2.

Anaswara Rajan

Well not one, but Yaariyan 2 will have two South actresses making their Bollywood debut. Anaswara Rajan, who has also been doing movies in South, will be making her Hindi debut with Yaariyan 2.



