Amala Paul to play Parveen Babi in Mahesh Bhatt’s next

MUMBAI: Amala Paul will soon be essaying the role of Parveen Babi, and the movie will be helmed by Mahesh Bhatt.

The actress confirmed the news and said that she has signed the project, and it’s going to be one of her most ambitious work yet. She will start to shoot soon, and the movie is backed by Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt's production house Vishesh Films.

Parveen Babi was best known for starring in hit films such as Deewar, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kaala Patthar, The Burning Train, Kranti, Namak Halaal and Shaan among many others. She died of multiple organ failure at the age of 55 in January 2005.

On the work front, Amala Paul featured in the 2019 film Aadai. The actress trended big time for featuring in a nude sequence in the film. She got a big shout-out from Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Karan Johar.