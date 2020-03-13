Amar Upadhyay to be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

MUMBAI: Amar Upadhyay needs no introduction. The actor gained massive popularity with the role of Mihir Virani in Star Plus' Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He is also well known for playing Dharam Suryavanshi in long-running daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya.

Sources of a web portal state that Amar has bagged a pivotal role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani.

The film has been co-produced by T-series and directed by Anees Bazmee. It is a spiritual sequel to 2007 comedy- horror Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Credits: India Forums