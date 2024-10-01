Amazing! Aamir Khan surprises Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare by singing at their Sangeet ceremony; Video takes internet by storm

MUMBAI: Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, is currently getting married in Udaipur. The bride and groom are enjoying a fantastic time with everyone else. On social media, a lot of the ceremony's pictures and videos are becoming viral. On January 9, at the sangeet ceremony, Aamir Khan was spotted performing a song for his beloved daughter.

(Also read: Congratulations! Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare finally married, check out the inside pics here)

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare can be seen strolling hand in hand into their seats during sangeet in the videos that Instant Bollywood has posted. Ira is seen accessorizing her stunning red lehenga with gold embellishments with a velvet cape of the same hue to finish the ensemble. Her selection of makeup is equally flawless. Groom Nupur is also observed donning a grey formal outfit. He appears attractive. The following video features Aamir Khan, his son Azad, and his ex-wife Kiran Rao singing "Phoolon ka taaron" in honor of the couple. The assembly was cheering them on.

On January 3, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their marriage for the first time. Now that they are legally wed, the couple is getting married in Udaipur in a customary manner. It is encircled by close friends and relatives. The wedding will take place from January 8 to 10 at the Taj Aravali Resort, which is located on Kodiyat Road in Udaipur. The entire 176-room hotel has been reserved for about 250 guests, which includes prominent members of Bollywood and the bride and groom's families.

On Wednesday, at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai's Bandra neighborhood, they signed the marriage registration paperwork, thereby establishing their marital status. The wedding was attended by Aamir Khan, his ex-wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta, the brothers Junaid Khan and Azad of Ira Khan, Pritam Shikhare, the mother of Nupur Shikhare, and businessman Mukesh Ambani, who was escorted by Nita Ambani.

Notable figures from Bollywood and politics have been invited to a gala event that is set to take place at the BKC Jio Centre on January 13. The star-studded reception is anticipated to draw Aamir Khan's friends and colleagues in the industry, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Juhi Chawla, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and others.

(Also read: Whoa! Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding extravaganza; the couple set for pheras in a luxurious Udaipur hotel; Details inside!)

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- News 18