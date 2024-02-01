Amazing! Aamir Khan's home lit up ahead of his daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

MUMBAI: Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan, announced her engagement to fitness instructor Nupur Shikhare in November of last year. The couple's soon-to-be wedding celebrations have already started. Before they tie the knot, the actor's Mumbai home was beautifully decorated.

Aamir Khan is a happy and emotional father who is eager for his daughter Ira Khan to wed Nupur Shikhare, the love of her life. Given that the couple's wedding is scheduled for January 3, 2024, the bride's father exquisitely furnished his Mumbai home with lighting. A video shows how the family has used fairy lights to decorate both levels of their home.

Several of the finest stars in B-town attended the couple's party after they got engaged. Shortly after, Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta were seen shopping for jewelry in the city in preparation for their daughter's impending wedding. Well, a few days ago, they performed Kelvan and Ukhana, which started the pre-wedding festivities.

The soon-to-be bride recently shared a glimpse of their family time on Instagram stories. The images showed actor Aamir Khan dining in private with his ex-wife Kiran Rao and actress Mithila Palkar.

Ira sent her bridesmaids a jigsaw with a request to be next to her on the big day as a way to invite her loved ones to their wedding. She also uploaded a video, which was a mix of everyone's amusing responses to the concept. It's interesting to note that Zayn Marie, Ira's cousin, will officiate the couple's wedding.

Aamir Khan predicted he would cry a lot at his daughter's wedding in a recent interview. He mentioned, “Main toh bada emotional hota hoon bhai, uss din main bahut rone waala hoon yeh toh tay hai. (I’m extremely emotional, and I’m going to cry a lot at Ira’s wedding, that’s for sure).”

Credit- Pinkvilla