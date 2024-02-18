Amazing! Aarya co-star Sikander Kher praises Sushmita Sen as being a very 'strong woman'; Says 'It's always nice to be around her'

With his enigmatic role, the actor expertly had spectators on the edge of their seats for the whole three-season run. Many people praised his on-screen chemistry with Sushmita Sen. Sikander Kher revealed more about his relationship with the actress in an interview with the popular news portal.
Aarya

MUMBAI: Fans are in awe of Sikander Kher's portrayal of Daulat in Aarya. With his enigmatic role, the actor expertly had spectators on the edge of their seats for the whole three-season run. Many people praised his on-screen chemistry with Sushmita Sen. Sikander Kher revealed more about his relationship with the actress in an interview with the popular news portal.

(Also read: Exclusive! "Screen time is not important for me" - Sikandar Kher)

Sikander Kher was asked about his relationship with Sushmita Sen off-screen during a recent discussion. He said, "She is always warm! The other day we bumped into each other, and she was giving media bites. But the minute she saw me, we hugged and were giving bites together. We've spent a lot of time together, and she has a great sense of humor, which takes away half of the pressure. She's very chill and a strong woman. And she's been doing it for so many years. It's always nice to be around her."

The Monica, O My Darling actress also talked to a popular news portal a few days ago regarding a dramatic incident that happened on the sets back in 2023. Sushmita suffered a heart attack on site while filming the episode. According to Kher, the situation was concerning for all parties, but particularly for the actress of Main Hoon Na and her family.

However, when they got back to the set and started filming again, there was no difference at all. Sushmita was fully committed, She is thankfully in good health and has since recovered. Even though she was first scared, her determination and self-care guaranteed a speedy recovery, which allowed her to get back on the set. Sikander said they were happy to have her back and enjoyed their time together, joking, playing table tennis, and, of course, working from time to time.

In Dev Patel's directing debut, Monkey Man, which co-stars Sobhita Dhulipala and is slated for release on April 5th, Kher plays a major role. In addition, he will appear with Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Raj & DK's project Citadel. In addition, he is working on a comedy movie and will feature in Neeraj Pandey's film Dukaan.

(Also read: Exclusive! “Daulat will always be special to me” - Sikandar Kher)

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar. 

Credit- Pinkvilla

