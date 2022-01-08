Amazing! Actress Alia Bhatt talks about the casual sexism she faced; heard things like, ‘what’s wrong with you, why have you become so aggressive?’

She went on to talk about trivial comments that were in fact sexist when someone asked to hide a bra and she’d think why to hide, they were just clothes.

MUMBAI: Also read: Alia Bhatt is one of the major fitness motivation coming from Bollywood and these pictures are the proof

Alia Bhatt will be soon seen in the film ‘Darlings’ that will release on Netflix and she also co-produces the film. She has been slamming trolls and questioning people’s perspective about pregnancy recently and now, she opens up about casual sexism.

She said that those random sexist comments make her feel annoyed and even though she didn’t realize them before, she does now and is upset that women have to hear comments about bra straps. In a recent interview, she spoke about casual sexism and if she faced it like women producers Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor did.

She said, “I think from time to time I have faced that- casual sexism. Many times I wouldn’t notice it.” She added about how she wasn’t aware of it before as she is now and then realizes, “oh my God, that was such a sexist comment or that I was basically a subject of extreme misogyny in that moment.”

She added that now she is so much more sensitive and gets to hear things like she is being aggressive. She added that it wasn’t about that, but random things people said about PMSing. “don’t be so sensitive, you’re being so sensitive, are you PMSing?” were questions asked. “to hell with you, I am not being sensitive, and even if I am PMSing so the hell what? You were born because women were PMSing.”

She will be seen in Darlings alongside Shefali Shah and the film seems to be a dark comedy which is scheduled to release on the 5th of August on Netflix.

Credits: Hindustan Times

Latest Video