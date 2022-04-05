Amazing! Aditi Rao Hydari welcomes a new member home

Aditi Hydari rose to fame after her performance in Sudhir Mishra's 2011 romantic thriller film Yeh Saali Zindagi, a role that won her the Screen Award in the Best Supporting Actress category. She has subsequently starred in several successful Hindi films.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 19:36
movie_image: 
Amazing! Aditi Rao Hydari welcomes a new member home

MUMBAI: Aditi Hydari rose to fame after her performance in Sudhir Mishra's 2011 romantic thriller film Yeh Saali Zindagi, a role that won her the Screen Award in the Best Supporting Actress category. She has subsequently starred in several successful Hindi films, including the musical Rockstar (2011), the horror-thriller Murder 3 (2013), the action-comedy Boss (2013), and the thriller Wazir (2016). Her portrayal of Queen Mehrunisa in the 2018 epic film Padmaavat was well received and ranks among the highest-grossing Indian films.

Aditi is the latest name from the Indian film industry to purchase a brand new Audi Q7 SUV. Pictures of Aditi collecting the keys to her car were shared on social media by the official account of Audi’s Mumbai West showroom. The luxury SUV is priced upwards of ₹1 crore (on-road price in Mumbai), depending on the variant.

Taking to Instagram, the account of Audi Mumbai West posted a carousel of pictures featuring Aditi collecting her car at the showroom. In the first picture, the actor was seen standing in front of the blue car, taking a gift hamper from two employees at the showroom. A standie featuring the actor’s name and picture was placed next to them. “Congratulations Aditi Rao Hydari. Welcome to the Audi family,” it said.

Have a look.

In another picture, Aditi--who was dressed in a red kurta--could be seen applying vermillion as part of a ritual under the car’s hood. Other pictures showed the car (albeit covered) and a picture of gift hampers. In the recent months, Shanya Kapoor, Tejasswi Prakash, and Athiya Shetty have also purchased this car, which is proving to be a favourite among the celebs.

Aditi was recently seen in the Tamil film Hey Sinamika, which also starred Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal. She will be making her web series debut this year in Amazon Prime Video’s Jubilee.

On the personal front, in 2004 and 2009, it was reported that she was married to Satyadeep Mishra, a former Indian lawyer and actor. The actress had declined to comment on her marital status in a 2012 interview, but in a 2013 interview she mentioned that they were separated.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more news from the entertainment industry!

Credits: Hindustan Times

Aditi Rao Hydari Audi Q7 actress Entertainment Movie News Film industry Rockstar Wazir Boss Murder 3 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 19:36

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Finally! Kartik Aaryan opens up on his alleged fallout with Karan Johar
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan, who is busy promoting his upcoming horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, recently opened up...
Shocking! Check out the list of actress who refused the role of Riddhima/ Gungun
MUMBAI: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. The story has kept the...
Must read! Palak Tiwari opens up on how she deals with negative comments
MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has been making it to the headlines for a lot of reasons. The star kid...
Amazing! This is what Samantha had to say to netizens who trolled her for her kissing scene with Ram Charan
MUMBAI: Samantha made her acting debut in Gautham Vasudev Menon's critically acclaimed Telugu romance film, Ye Maaya...
HIGH DRAMA: Anuj and Anupamaa’s ROMANCE continues as Vanraj sits NERVOUSLY!
MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate...
WHAT!!! Rishi and Lakshmi get ARRESTED in Bhagya Lakshmi
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Recent Stories
Finally! Kartik Aaryan opens up on his alleged fallout with Karan Johar
Finally! Kartik Aaryan opens up on his alleged fallout with Karan Johar
Latest Video