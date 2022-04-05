Amazing! Aditi Rao Hydari welcomes a new member home

MUMBAI: Aditi Hydari rose to fame after her performance in Sudhir Mishra's 2011 romantic thriller film Yeh Saali Zindagi, a role that won her the Screen Award in the Best Supporting Actress category. She has subsequently starred in several successful Hindi films, including the musical Rockstar (2011), the horror-thriller Murder 3 (2013), the action-comedy Boss (2013), and the thriller Wazir (2016). Her portrayal of Queen Mehrunisa in the 2018 epic film Padmaavat was well received and ranks among the highest-grossing Indian films.

Aditi is the latest name from the Indian film industry to purchase a brand new Audi Q7 SUV. Pictures of Aditi collecting the keys to her car were shared on social media by the official account of Audi’s Mumbai West showroom. The luxury SUV is priced upwards of ₹1 crore (on-road price in Mumbai), depending on the variant.

Taking to Instagram, the account of Audi Mumbai West posted a carousel of pictures featuring Aditi collecting her car at the showroom. In the first picture, the actor was seen standing in front of the blue car, taking a gift hamper from two employees at the showroom. A standie featuring the actor’s name and picture was placed next to them. “Congratulations Aditi Rao Hydari. Welcome to the Audi family,” it said.

In another picture, Aditi--who was dressed in a red kurta--could be seen applying vermillion as part of a ritual under the car’s hood. Other pictures showed the car (albeit covered) and a picture of gift hampers. In the recent months, Shanya Kapoor, Tejasswi Prakash, and Athiya Shetty have also purchased this car, which is proving to be a favourite among the celebs.

Aditi was recently seen in the Tamil film Hey Sinamika, which also starred Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal. She will be making her web series debut this year in Amazon Prime Video’s Jubilee.

On the personal front, in 2004 and 2009, it was reported that she was married to Satyadeep Mishra, a former Indian lawyer and actor. The actress had declined to comment on her marital status in a 2012 interview, but in a 2013 interview she mentioned that they were separated.

