AMAZING: Alia Bhatt’s LATEST POST on her gram will help you kick your #midweek blues!

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt often makes headlines for her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. The two have been dating each other for quite some years now.

Both were recently seen enjoying some alone time together in Africa over the New Year's weekend. The actress often shares motivational quotes on her social media handles that are truly inspiring. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram stories to share a quote by Paulo Coelho.

The actress shared a note on the Instagram story that read, “Don’t forget: Beautiful sunsets need cloudy skies.”

On the work front, she will be seen sharing the screen space with her beau Ranbir for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’. The movie will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and others. It is slated to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.

She is also a part of SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh and others. She has also been roped in for Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

CREDIT: TOI