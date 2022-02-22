Amazing! Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa finds itself close to the 108 crores mark before the arrival of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

MUMBAI: It’s the tenth week and Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’ is pretty much enjoying its last hurrah, with 0.75 crores* more coming in. The film is still finding audiences at the single screens of Maharashtra, and even at certain key multiplexes of Delhi and Haryana, it is seeing some sort of footfalls trickling in.

Agreed that they may not be substantial but if one considers the fact that the film has been playing across all languages on OTT for over a month now, it is still remarkable how it is still finding tickets being sold at the box office.

The Allu Arjun starrer now stands at 107.60 crores* and while just its Hindi version has crossed the lifetime numbers of ’83 (in all languages), it should find itself close to the 108 crores mark before the close of the week.

Post that one can’t imagine any more footfalls for the film since the Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt film is catering to the same states where Pushpa [Hindi] has done its best business, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Out there, audiences will find a new film with a similar localized flavour, and that should keep them further engaged.

