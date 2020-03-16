Amazing! Anupam Kher to collaborate with Satish Kaushik for his 526th film, Scroll down to know more

Following the success of The Kashmir Files, veteran actor Anupam Kher teams up Satish Kaushik for his upcoming project ‘Kaagaz 2’

movie_image: 
Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Monday shared an interesting update with his fans as he has started shooting for his upcoming film ‘Kaagaz 2’. ‘The Kashmir Files’ actor shared the news of his 526th movie with fans and followers. In the video, the actor was seen holding the clapper board with the film name on it. He also shared the details of ‘Kaagaz 2’ movie.

Sharing the video, the veteran star wrote, “Friends! Today I am going to start my 526th film #Kaagaz2. Keep your love and blessings as always. I will need them for life. A message for the people coming from small towns. Keep up the hard work, dedication and honesty!  No power in the world can stop you! #526thFilm #CelebratingCinema #Movies #AllDreamsComeTrue #Kaagaz2.’’

The actor has collaborated with an old friend actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik, who has bought the rights to the Malayalam movie Nirnnayakam (2015), which he will remake as the sequel to his last directorial venture Kaagaz (2021). The original film was directed by VK Prakash.

On the work front presently, Anupam concluded the shooting of ‘Uunchai’ with legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta. Apart from this, he also announced the title for his upcoming flix, ‘The Signature’ alongside Mahima Chaudhry. Recently, the first look from his upcoming 525th movie ‘The Signature’ was also out.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 21:07

