Amazing! Apart from Mission Cindrella, Akshay Kumar starrer THESE two films are going to have direct OTT releas

Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj co-starring Manushi Chillar is the most awaited film of the year
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar who was last seen in ‘Bachchhan Paandey is literally giving a run for money to young Bollywood actors. The Khiladi is taking up films one after another and completing them in record-breaking time. Now the actor is gearing up for his upcoming films which are based on South remakes – Mission Cinderella, Selfiee and Soorarai Pottru remake. However, as per the media reports, these films would not hit the theatres, but will directly be released on OTT.

Earlier, it was known that Mission Cinderella is reportedly being turned into an episodic format and will see a direct OTT release. Now, as per the latest reports flowing in, Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee and Soorarai Pottru remake to are in talks to arrive directly on OTT. While the reason is unknown for the reported move, there might be a possibility that excessive social media hate triggered the decision.

Mission Cinderella is a remake of 2018’s huge Tamil success, Ratsasan. The film belongs to the slasher film genre and the remake is produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani. Selfiee marks the collaboration of Akshay and Emraan Hashmi. It’s a remake of 2019’s Tamil hit, Driving Licence. And the third one is the remake of Soorarai Pottru, which is a well-known film starring Tamil star Suriya.

