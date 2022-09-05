Amazing! Arjun Kapoor stuns his fans with his fine transformation

MUMBAI: Also read: Wow! Check out the fees charged by the cast of movie Ek Villain Returns

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share his superb transformation where he is seen flaunting his abs and you won’t be able to stop yourself from applauding his hard-work and dedication.

Last seen in films like ‘Sandeep aur Pinky faraar’ and Bhoot Police, the actor has some solid work lined up for him. In his latest post, he seems really proud of himself as he shares the before and after pictures with the world.

The picture was captioned as, “15 months of being #workinprogress! Felt cute and definitely won’t delete later because I’m immensely proud of this journey. Feb 2021 to May 2022- it’s been a tough one and I’m only glad that I could stay on track. Must admit that is was very tough to stay on course, it still is, but I’m loving the state of mind that I’m in for these past 15 months. I hope it stays the same. My #MondayMotivation is now me and not others on the gram loving themselves. It’s been a while since i have felt this way!! This is me this is who i am (chest hair included)”

It is not news to the world that Arjun was often ridiculed for being over-weight and the actor was often body-shamed for the same. However, now that we see Arjun Kapoor spreading messages regarding the importance of self-love, we are truly happy for the actor. Many celebrities congratulated him for the same, while his fans are calling him an inspiration!

